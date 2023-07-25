2 men charged in connection to home invasion in Vancouver’s DTES
Charges have been laid against two men suspected of violently robbing a senior in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside earlier this month.
Steven Flett, 37, and 40-year-old Dustin Gastl have each been charged with break-and-enter, robbery, unlawful confinement, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon, Vancouver police said in a statement Tuesday.
The pair is accused of forcing entry into a 60-year-old man’s suite near East Hastings and Gore streets on July 5, and violently beating the victim before stealing “his various possessions.”
Police say the victim required hospitalization for his injuries.
The suspects will remain in custody until they’re next due in court, according to the statement.
Online court records show Flett is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on July 27, while Gastl is next due at the same time on Aug. 3.
The same database shows a man with the same name and age as Flett has a criminal history dating back to 2004, when he was found guilty of nine different possession-related charges.
The first time a man by the name Dustin Gastl appears in online court records is related to an incident in October 2018 that resulted in a guilty charge related to theft $5,000 or under.
