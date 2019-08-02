

CTV News Vancouver





Police have arrested two men following a deadly shooting that took place at a Starbucks drive-thru in Surrey Friday morning.

Mounties were called to the Starbucks in the Southpoint Exchange Mall at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of gunfire, and arrived to find a man shot.

"Despite all attempts to revive the individual, the male succumbed to his injuries," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a news release.

The RCMP said two suspects tried to drive away from the scene, then attempted to flee on foot, but both were apprehended.

Though few details have been confirmed, authorities said the early indications are that the shooting was targeted. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is being brought in to help with the case.

Police have asked any with information on what happened to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if they want to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. CTV News is at the scene.