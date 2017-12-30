

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP responded to two major collisions on Saturday, one of which cut power and snarled traffic in North Surrey and a second that ended with a vehicle on fire in Newton.

In North Surrey at about 2:50 p.m., a vehicle struck a power pole near the intersection of 104 Avenue and Whalley Boulevard. That collision caused a power outage after the pole broke and ended up across the roadway.

All traffic is blocked on 104 Avenue from King George Boulevard to Whalley Avenue and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Crews will be heading to an outage affecting 1750 customers in #SurreyBC caused by a motor vehicle accident. They'll share updates here: https://t.co/zeHsIOMp14 pic.twitter.com/nYzIZsq2oi — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2017

Minutes later, just before 3 p.m., officers also responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Newton at 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Investigators found that a minor collision had occurred earlier at 80 Avenue and King George Boulevard and one vehicle fled the scene.

That vehicle continued north on King George Boulevard and struck two other vehicles near 88 Avenue, one of which burst into flames.

One driver was detained at the scene and alcohol is thought to be a factor.

The occupants of the vehicle that caught fire were removed safely and taken to hospital for observation.

Traffic in that area will also be affected as officers take photographs and tow the vehicles away.