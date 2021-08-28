VANCOUVER -- A pair of wildfires burning on tens of thousands of hectares in B.C.'s Central Kootenay region is now classified as "being held," according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Octopus Creek and Michaud Creek fires together comprise the Arrow Lake fire complex. They have been burning on either side of Lower Arrow Lake, south of the villages of Edgewood and Farquier since early July.

The Octopus Creek wildfire is slightly more than 22,000 hectares in size, while the Michaud Creek fire is burning on a little more than 14,000 hectares.

As of Saturday, neither fire is likely to spread beyond its existing boundaries under current or forecasted conditions, according to the wildfire service.

The service "will continue suppression efforts" on both fires, the service said in a tweet Saturday.

"Nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks," the service said. "However, smoke that rises from outside the perimeter should be reported immediately by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555."

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has rescinded all but one of the evacuation alerts it had issued in response to the fire complex. Four properties and two recreation sites south of the Octopus Creek fire remained under evacuation alert as of Saturday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service has 30 firefighters, a helicopter and two pieces of heavy equipment working on the Octopus Creek fire, and 45 firefighters, a helicopter and seven pieces of heavy equipment working on Michaud Creek.

One additional helicopter is being shared across the fire complex, according to the wildfire service.