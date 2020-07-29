VANCOUVER -- Two separate deaths in Kelowna are being investigated by B.C.'s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office said Tuesday it's investigating two incidents that happened earlier this month.

The first, which happened in West Kelowna on July 16, involved officers going to a man's house in connection to an ongoing investigation. According to the IIO, the man then left his home the next day and family members called police because they were concerned about his welfare.

After several days of searching, the man was found dead on July 20.

In a second incident, which happened in the early hours of July 25, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Richter Street and Clement Avenue. Two cars were towed away and one man walked away from the scene.

That man was found dead about six hours later.

The IIO, which is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C., will investigate if the police officers' actions or inaction played any role in both men's deaths.

BC Coroners Service is also conducting independent investigations into both of the deaths.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in harm or death, regardless of any allegations of wrongdoing.