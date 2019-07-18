

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties say two people are in hospital after their car went over an embankment in Maple Ridge Thursday morning.

According to Const. Julie Klaussner, officers were dispatched at around 8:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a black Mazda 3 on the Haney Bypass near Harrison Street.

The male occupant had to be airlifted to hospital, and a female occupant was transported by ground ambulance.

It's unclear who was driving, and police have not provided an update on their conditions.

Klaussner said collision analysts are on scene, adding that the Haney Bypass is fully closed westbound and only one lane is open heading east.

Police said drivers should expect delays in the area while crews are on scene.

The crash happened the morning after another vehicle went over an embankment on Dewdney Trunk Road near 252nd Street.

The truck driver involved in that crash had to be brought up in a basket and is now recovering in hospital.