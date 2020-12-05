VANCOUVER -- BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics were called to Mount Currie, near Pemberton, Saturday afternoon for a report that a vehicle had gone over a cliff in the area.

Three ground ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene around 2 p.m., and two people were transported to hospital, according to BC EHS.

CTV News Vancouver reached out to Whistler RCMP, in whose jurisdiction the crash occurred, for more information about the incident. Police did not respond on Saturday.

It was unclear whether the two people taken to hospital were the only ones involved in the incident. BC EHS does not confirm fatalities nor the presence of parties who did not require medical treatment.

CTV News has also contacted the BC Coroners Service to inquire about any deaths that may have resulted from the crash. The service did not respond on Saturday.