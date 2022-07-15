2 in hospital, 1 in critical condition after Maple Ridge shooting

Mounties are investigating a shooting in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood that left two people hospitalized Friday morning.

In an email to CTV News, Ridge Meadows RCMP say officers received a report of a shooting in the area of 226th Street and 119th Avenue.

BC Emergency Health Services tells CTV News that four ambulances responded to the scene and two people were taken to hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

Mounties confirmed that a man and a woman are in hospital with gun shot wounds.

Police say they're still in the early stages of the investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.