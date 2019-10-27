VANCOUVER - Two people are in hospital - one in critical condition - after a rescue on the Capilano River Saturday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver the call came in shortly before 12:50 p.m. Three ambulance crews responded, including one advanced paramedic team.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, witnesses said they had seen two people in the river, one of which had been swept away.

"One was swept downriver and was unaccounted for and we had one person who actually climbed himself back up the riverbank and to safety," said Wayne Kennedy, deputy chief with the District of North Vancouver Fire Department.

Crews worked quickly to search the river for the missing man, Kennedy said, adding that West Vancouver firefighters assisted from the opposite shore. Firefighters also deployed a rescue boat in their search, he said.

One man was taken to hospital in stable condition, while the other was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital in critical condition, according to EHS.

North Vancouver RCMP said a group of four men were fishing on the river. One of the victims was taken to Lions Gate Hospital and the other was taken to St. Paul's Hospital, police said.

Kennedy said the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of taking safety precautions when enjoying the North Shore wilderness.

"Keep your personal safety in mind," he said. "For the fisherman here today, the use of a personal flotation device could have been a difference-maker for the result that we had today."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Jen St. Denis