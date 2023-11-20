2 in critical condition after overnight crash at UBC

Three people were taken to hospital after a serious car crash in the early hours of Monday morning at the University of British Columbia.

Paramedics said the call came in at 3:08 a.m. for a motor vehicle incident near West 16th Avenue and Binning Road.

BC Emergency Health Services sent three ambulances and a paramedic supervisor to the scene.

Three patients were taken to hospital—two in critical condition and one in stable condition.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called in to investigate.

CTV News has reached out to the University RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.