VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 in critical condition after overnight crash at UBC

    The scene of a motor vehicle incident at the University of British Columbia is pictured on Monday, Nov. 20. The scene of a motor vehicle incident at the University of British Columbia is pictured on Monday, Nov. 20.

    Three people were taken to hospital after a serious car crash in the early hours of Monday morning at the University of British Columbia.

    Paramedics said the call came in at 3:08 a.m. for a motor vehicle incident near West 16th Avenue and Binning Road.

    BC Emergency Health Services sent three ambulances and a paramedic supervisor to the scene.

    Three patients were taken to hospital—two in critical condition and one in stable condition.

    The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called in to investigate.

    CTV News has reached out to the University RCMP for more information.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News