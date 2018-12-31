

Two people are in hospital following a long-line extrication in the Whistler area Monday morning.

Officials have provided few details but said a local search and rescue team was called in to reach them. Both are believed to be in stable condition, BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News.

They could not provide further information including where in the area the people were trapped or what led up to the rescue.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.