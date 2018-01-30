

CTV Vancouver





A landslide in White Rock has damaged homes near the city's pier.

The slide occurred near homes on Victoria Avenue and Martin Street around 4:30 Monday afternoon. Fences, trees and retaining walls came crashing down, littering nearby properties with debris.

Residents of at least two properties had to leave their homes and a geo-technical assessment needs to be done before they can return.

There were no reported injuries but witnesses are saying it was a close call.

The White Rock RCMP tweeted that traffic is minimally affected.