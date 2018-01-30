2 homes evacuated after landslide in White Rock
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 11:26AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 2:24PM PST
A landslide in White Rock has damaged homes near the city's pier.
The slide occurred near homes on Victoria Avenue and Martin Street around 4:30 Monday afternoon. Fences, trees and retaining walls came crashing down, littering nearby properties with debris.
Residents of at least two properties had to leave their homes and a geo-technical assessment needs to be done before they can return.
There were no reported injuries but witnesses are saying it was a close call.
The White Rock RCMP tweeted that traffic is minimally affected.