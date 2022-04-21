2 gas station robberies under investigation in Abbotsford, police say

Abbotsford police say they're investigating robberies at two local gas stations that happened just days apart.

The most recent incident happened on Sunday, police said, when a man reportedly entered a gas station on Essendene Avenue near Railway Street shortly after 6 p.m. Police said the suspect had his face covered when he entered the store and got an undisclosed amount of money after showing a firearm.

Police described that suspect as 6' tall and having a medium build, blond hair and dark clothing.

Just two days before that, on April 15, police were called about a robbery in progress at a gas station on South Fraser Way near Tretheway Street.

Just before 8:30 p.m. that day, a very similar incident unfolded: a man walked into the store with his face covered, showed a firearm and got money. The suspect in that alleged theft was described as being in his 30s, wearing dark pants, a light coloured shirt and a grey hat.

In both incidents, the suspect left the area on foot. Police didn't say whether they believe the two crimes are connected or whether they think the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

Anyone with information about the thefts or dash-cam video from the area around the times of the incidents is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.