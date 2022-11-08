2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called in

After two people were found dead in ChilliwackTuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Mounties say they were called to a home on the 44400 block on South Sumas Road around 2 p.m.

"Investigators attended the scene and determined that these deaths appeared suspicious in nature," a news release from the detachment said.

"Police are in the evidence-gathering phase of this investigation. At this stage, it appears to be an isolated incident and it is not believed that there is a threat to the public at this time."

While the motive has not yet been established, police have not yet ruled out a connection to the drug trade or Lower Mainland gang conflict.

No further information about the two victims has been released, nor has any about the cause of death. The Chilliwack RCMP says all further updates will be provided by IHIT.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).