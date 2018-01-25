

CTV Vancouver





Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Surrey Thursday afternoon and found two bodies at the home.

Police believe the deaths are suspicious.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and officers have put up police tape around the scene.

Firefighters responded to the white home near 28b Avenue and 174a Street where smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof and windows.

Surrey Fire Rescue initially said the fire was under criminal investigation.