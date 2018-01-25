2 found dead at burning Surrey home
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 5:32PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 6:47PM PST
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Surrey Thursday afternoon and found two bodies at the home.
Police believe the deaths are suspicious.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and officers have put up police tape around the scene.
Firefighters responded to the white home near 28b Avenue and 174a Street where smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof and windows.
Surrey Fire Rescue initially said the fire was under criminal investigation.
#IHIT in 17400 block of 28B Avenue in #SurreyBC for a house fire with 2 victims found inside. Deaths appear suspicious. #IHIT and @SurreyRCMP working together to gather evidence. Call IHIT w/ info. Presser at scene w/ Cpl Frank Jang at 7:30pm tonight.— IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 26, 2018