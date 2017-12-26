Police on Vancouver Island responded to a call on Christmas night to find two dead bodies and third person who was injured inside an Oak Bay apartment.

The Oak Bay Police Department suspects foul play, but says the public is not at risk.

"I can confirm there's been a tragic set of circumstances," dept. chief Ray Bernoties told CTV News. "When we attended the residence our members located two deceased individuals and one injured party."

The community of Oak Bay is just east of Victoria.

Police responded to the call just after 5 p.m. at an apartment building close to the marina at the corner of Beach Drive and Goodwin Street. The entire building was behind police tape on Monday night as officers tried to figure out what happened.

The Vancouver Island Major Crimes Team has taken over the investigation.

Forensic team currently on scene collecting evidence at Oak Bay apartment where two found dead Christmas Day. @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/6ClU3rd5ra — Robert Buffam (@CTVNewsRob) December 26, 2017