2 flights through Vancouver airport added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure warning list
Planes are seen on the tarmac at YVR in this photo from April 2019. (Gary Barndt / CTV News Vancouver)
VANCOUVER -- Travellers on two international flights connected to Vancouver are being warned of possible COVID-19 exposures.
The BC Centre for Disease Control added the pair of flights to its list of possible coronavirus exposures on Friday evening. One was a departing flight, the other an incoming flight.
The two latest flights added to the BCCDC list are:
Sept. 13: Air India 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)
Sept. 15: Korean Air Lines 72, Vancouver to Incheon (rows 36 – 42)
Passengers seated in the identified rows may be at greater risk of exposure.
Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.