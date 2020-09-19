VANCOUVER -- Travellers on two international flights connected to Vancouver are being warned of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The BC Centre for Disease Control added the pair of flights to its list of possible coronavirus exposures on Friday evening. One was a departing flight, the other an incoming flight.

The two latest flights added to the BCCDC list are:

Sept. 13: Air India 1143, Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)



Sept. 15: Korean Air Lines 72, Vancouver to Incheon (rows 36 – 42)

Passengers seated in the identified rows may be at greater risk of exposure.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.