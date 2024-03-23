2 fires in 3 hours keep Chilliwack crews busy overnight

A pair of structure fires kept crews in Chilliwack busy overnight Friday into Saturday.

The first call came in around 12:30 a.m., reporting a "potential structure fire" in the 45000 block of Wellington Avenue, according to a Saturday news release from the Chilliwack Fire Department.

Roughly 15 firefighters responded to the scene, where they found that all of the detached home's occupants had made it outside safely, and smoke was coming from the front door.

"Upon investigation, it was found that one person effectively used a fire extinguisher, helping to reduce the fire's spread," the department said in its release.

"Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the remaining flames and worked to clear smoke from the structure."

One resident was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, fire crews said, adding that the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Less than three hours later, at 3 a.m., crews were called to a "house trailer on fire" in the 8000 block of Lickman Road, according to a second news release from Chilliwack Fire Department.

That blaze drew 18 firefighters from two halls, and "heavy smoke was visible" as they made their way to the scene, the department said.

"Upon their arrival, the lone occupant of a fifth wheel was found safely outside, amidst thick smoke and flames," the release reads. "Firefighters acted quickly to contain and extinguish the fire, limiting the damage to the primary trailer with minor exposure damage to the neighboring units."

Residents of neighbouring units were able to return to their homes safely, crews said, adding that there were no injuries associated with this blaze.

The cause of the trailer fire also remains under investigation, though "initial assessments" suggest it was "accidental and likely electrical in nature," the department said.