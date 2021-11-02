2 fatal crashes, 1 involving school bus, in 16 hours in Richmond

VANCOUVER -

Police in Richmond are investigating two fatal crashes reported in the Metro Vancouver city in a period of about 16 hours.

The first involved a school bus, and occurred on Alderbridge Way shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say the bus and a grey Honda CRV collided at No. 3 Road. While the bus driver was uninjured and no children were on board at the time, the driver of the CRV died at the scene.

No further details have been provided about what is believed to have happened.

Hours later, Mounties were called to another crash site in Richmond. One person died in a collision at around 9 a.m. Tuesday involving a truck and a sedan.

Three others were seriously hurt, and were taken to hospital from the scene at Westminster Highway and No. 4 Road with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

In a description of that crash, Mounties wrote, "One person was ejected from his vehicle, and there were a number of fish strewn about the intersection as a result of the collision."

The RCMP did not say more about the fish, but may have included that detail in anticipation of questions about how the fish ended up on the road, or to trigger the memories of potential witnesses.

In the second crash, Mounties say speed and "driver inattention" have not been ruled out as possible causes, though drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors.

The RCMP did not name the deceased in either case, nor did they provide any identifying information such as ages.

In a news release Tuesday outlining both incidents, Cpl. Ian Henderson said the crashes serve as a reminder that collisions are more common in the fall and winter, largely due to weather.

Police are looking for more information, including dash-cam video, as they investigate both deaths.