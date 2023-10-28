VANCOUVER
    • 2 earthquakes strike northern B.C., just south of Alaska border

    The location of the second quake is shown on this map provided by Earthquakes Canada. The location of the second quake is shown on this map provided by Earthquakes Canada.

    Two small earthquakes have struck northern British Columbia, just south of the border with Alaska.

    Earthquakes Canada says the first quake was recorded at 8 p.m. Friday and registered at a magnitude of 4.7.

    It was located 169 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse, and 50 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska.

    The second, 5.2 magnitude quake struck at 8:45 p.m., with the epicentre 180 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse, and 63 kilometres west-southwest of Skagway, Alaska.

    Both were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.

    Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage or injuries from either quake, and none are expected.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.

