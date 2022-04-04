2 dogs struck and killed in Kamloops crash, RCMP looking for driver

Mounties in Kamloops are appealing to the public for help tracking down a driver who allegedly struck and killed two dogs early Monday morning.

According to Kamloops RCMP, officers were called to Ord Road at McLean Street around 5 a.m. after a black Dodge pickup truck collided with two dogs that had escaped from a nearby yard.

"The truck's driver allegedly stopped briefly, yelled at those present, then made comments about having to get to the airport before continuing westbound," said Const. Crystal Evelyn in a news release.

Mounties patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle, which officers described as having a "short box."

"Although no licence plate was obtained, we are hopeful someone from the area will have captured video surveillance featuring the truck, which will help police identify and contact the driver as part of the investigation," added Evelyn.

The driver is described as a white man, approximately 30 years old, with a buzz cut and a slim build.

The vehicle's passenger is described as a female with a slim build, her hair up and wearing a dark three-quarter length jacket and tights at the time.

Evelyn told CTV News Vancouver it is too early in the investigation to speculate whether or not the driver could face charges.

"That would depend on the circumstances of the investigation, right now we're just looking to identify and speak with the person," she said.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the area at the time is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-10810.