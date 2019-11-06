VANCOUVER - Mounties say the discovery of two bodies at a home in a tiny community east of Kamloops is suspicious, but local officials say they've been assured the public is not at risk.

Mounties have been on the scene of a home on Fraser Road in Anglemont, B.C. since Tuesday afternoon when they got a call about two dead people inside. They have not revealed the gender or any other information about the victims.

An RCMP news release says “early indicators suggest that the incident is isolated in nature,” and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has posted a bulletin to residents, reading in part: “We have communicated with the RCMP and have been assured they do not believe that public safety is at any risk.”

Anglemont is a small waterfront community about 100 kilometres east of Kamloops. BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, with support from the Chase detachment and "other specialized units."

The BC Coroners Service is also involved.