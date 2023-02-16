2 dead in avalanche near Golden, B.C.

Purcell Mountain near Golden, B.C., is seen in this image from shutterstock.com Purcell Mountain near Golden, B.C., is seen in this image from shutterstock.com

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Snow and freezing rain moving into southwestern Quebec

    Montreal is getting ready to go from rain and record-breaking warmth on Wednesday back to snow and wintery weather Thursday night into Friday. A low pressure system moving up from the United States will bring snow into southwestern Quebec beginning Thursday evening. Montreal will see snow begin Thursday after the evening rush-hour, as temperatures drop, and the snow will intensify overnight. The city could pick up 10 to 15 cm of snow into Friday.

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener