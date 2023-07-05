2 dead as motorcycle and SUV collide between Lytton and Spences Bridge, B.C.

Two people have died in a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV northeast of Lytton, British Columbia.

A statement from RCMP says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says both victims were on the motorcycle.

He says the investigation is just beginning, but early indications suggest the motorcycle might have crossed into the path of the oncoming SUV.

Other travellers provided first aid to the injured pair but Clark says both were pronounced dead later.

The crash closed that section of Highway 1 for several hours but DriveBC, the province's online travel information site, shows traffic is flowing again.