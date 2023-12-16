2 dead after single-vehicle crash near Nanaimo campground

VANCOUVER
    Two people are dead after a serious single-vehicle crash in a rural area in southwestern Nanaimo Saturday.

    The collision occurred on Nanaimo River Road near Nanaimo Lakes Deadwood Campground, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

    Mounties said they were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

    The crash occurred approximately 15 kilometres west of the Trans Canada Highway, police said, adding that patrol officers, paramedics and firefighters all responded.

    "Investigators are currently working with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and the BC Coroners Service as two individuals were confirmed deceased at the scene," RCMP said in their release.

    "Nanaimo River Road will be closed in both directions near Deadwood Campground and there is no available alternate route around the police investigative scene at this time."

    Police said no foul play is suspected in the case, and the coroners service is leading the investigation.

