2 dead after driver loses control, crashes on slippery highway near Castlegar

Two seniors were killed in a crash on Highway 3A in the Kootenays over the weekend, according to authorities.

The BC Highway Patrol, in a statement Monday, said the two-vehicle collision happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m. near Castlegar. Investigators have determined that the driver of a Toyota Corolla "lost control on slippery roads" and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

"Despite the best efforts of first responders, both rear passengers in the Toyota, a 68-year-old-female and a 79-year-old female from Nelson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision," the statement from Mounties said.

The driver and the passenger riding in the front set of the Corolla were also taken to hospital, police say, although information about their conditions was not provided. The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to call 250-354-5180.