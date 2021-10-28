2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Osoyoos, police say

Vancouver -

Police are investigating after two people were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Osoyoos, B.C., this week.

Authorities said RCMP officers discovered the deceased after being called to an abandoned vehicle in a rural part of the Southern Okanagan city on Wednesday.

One body was found inside the vehicle, and the other was found inside a home on 115 Street that's associated with the vehicle, Osoyoos RCMP said.

"Through the course of the investigations, officers have determined that the two deceased individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety," Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a news release.

"This incident appears to be a tragic murder-suicide within a family unit."

Authorities did not release any information on the identity of the deceased.

The incident remains under investigation by the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Section and the BC Coroners Service.