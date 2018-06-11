

A devastating fire at a North Vancouver apartment complex claimed two lives and put 16 people in hospital overnight.

The flames broke out at around 2:30 a.m. in one of the buildings at Mountain Village Garden Apartments, a 170-unit complex located in the Lynn Valley neighbourhood, and spread quickly through the wood-frame structure.

When firefighters arrived, the first and second floors were fully engulfed, and it took some time before they were able to enter the building to search for survivors.

Tragically, though most residents had already managed to escape, crews found two people dead.

"We conduct a primary search as soon as we can get entry into the building and due to the heavy fire involvement upon our arrival that did take some time to get into the structure, and then they were located," said Chief Brian Hutchinson from District of North Vancouver's Fire and Rescue Services.

"Because we haven't been able to make all the proper notifications at this time, I don't want to get too detailed into the specifics of where exactly we located them."

Neighbours say a woman and her young child are unaccounted for, but it’s unclear whether they are the deceased.

The 16 injured survivors were taken to three different hospitals – Lions Gate, Vancouver General and BC Children's – with injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to burns.

Another 150 residents from four buildings were evacuated and sent to a reception centre, but it appears the destructive fire only damaged the units of one building.

So far, it's unclear how the fire started, but an investigation will be launched at the property once it's safe to do so.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim