2 dead, 1 airlifted with serious injuries after major crash in Maple Ridge

Two people are dead and one had to be airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Maple Ridge late Saturday night.

A BC RCMP spokesperson confirmed that police were called to Lougheed Highway between 272 and 280 streets around 11:30 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles was travelling east and the other was travelling west at the time of the collision, the spokesperson said, adding that investigators are still working to determine what exactly happened to cause the crash.

Two people in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. The person in the other vehicle was taken to hospital, according to police.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News four ground ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched and one patient was airlifted from the scene in serious condition.

Images from the scene show the nearly unrecognizable wreckage of a grey sedan partially obscured by the woods on the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle appeared to have been torn in half by the force of the crash.

The incident closed Lougheed Highway for more than eight hours Sunday.

DriveBC first tweeted about the incident around 12:30 a.m., saying that Highway 7 was closed in both directions between 272 and 280 streets.

The highway remained closed for several hours, with DriveBC announcing it had reopened shortly after 9 a.m.