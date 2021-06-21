VANCOUVER -- Two churches, both located on First Nations reserve land, went up in flames in B.C.’s South Okanagan region on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

One fire, near Oliver, was on Osoyoos Indian Band land, and the other, near the city of Penticton, was on Penticton Indian Band land, according to reporting from Castanet News.

The fire on Osoyoos Indian Band land was at a church on Nk’Mip Road, and Oliver fire crews were called just before 3 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the church was fully engulfed.

"It appeared that it had been burning for some time because it was mostly just reduced to rubble," said Rob Graham, spokesperson for the fire department.

“Our main focus was just to make sure that it would not spread into any of the desert sage or any of the trees that were nearby."

The second fire appears to have destroyed the Sacred Heart Church on Penticton Indian Band land. Castanet reports that it broke out around 1:30 a.m., but was later put out.

The fires come about a month after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announced it had discovered remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the nearby Kamloops Indian Residential Schoolm which was run by church missionaries.

So far there is no indication that the fires are related to the discovery at the Kamloops school. But, Graham said the fires are both suspicious.

"I'm sure that there'll be some form of investigation, I'm sure that there is some significance to the two fires,” he said.