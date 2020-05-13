VANCOUVER -- Two people have been arrested and dozens of charges have been laid against them in connection to a string of commercial break-ins around Vancouver, local police say.

Police say they've been investigating the increase in commercial break-ins since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the health crisis, many businesses throughout the city are closed, making them targets for thieves.

In April, local police said there had been a 99 per cent increase in commercial break-and-enters over an eight-week period compared to the year before.

Jesse Palanio, 33, was arrested on March 29 and Shane Duhamel, 44, was arrested a few days later on April 3, police said in a release issued Wednesday. They are both still in custody.

"We believe that the arrest of these two suspects and the subsequent charge approval will have a major impact on commercial break-ins around the city," said Sgt. Aaron Roed in a news release.

"However, police efforts to target property crime offenders will continue."

Forty charges have been laid against Duhamel, including more than a dozen for break-and-enter, 21 counts of failing to comply with a probation order, two counts of breach of release, two counts of possession of break-in instruments and one count of disguise with intent.

Meanwhile, 30 charges were issued against Palanio. He was charged with seven counts of break-and-enter, 13 counts of failure to comply with a release order, one count of possessing a prohibited weapon, two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts each of possessing credit card data, ID and stolen property.

"We are still asking businesses to move property out of view of criminals, use shutters to reduce visibility, upgrade locks and increase lighting levels to ensure the business is well lit," Roed said.

"Together we can stop businesses from being targeted during these unprecedented times."