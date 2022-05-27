2 children allegedly abducted from mother's home: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say two children were allegedly abducted from their mother's home Thursday evening.

Investigators say nine-year-old Maryam Alshehadeh and a seven-year-old Mary Alshehadeh were taken at about 7 p.m. from a home near Campbell and Hastings streets. It's believed Alana Ridings, 37, took the sisters.

Ridings is known to the girls' mother "and there is no indication that either child has been harmed or is in imminent danger," police said.

Investigators also said they don't believe there is any concern for other children in the community.

Ridings also goes by the name Angelina Bruce. She was described by police as white, 5'10" and 170 pounds.

"The photos we have released today show what the two girls were wearing at the time they left their home last night," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release. One picture shows a girl wearing a blue and pink jacket with a white shirt underneath. She's also wearing dark pants with stripes on them.

Another photo shows a younger girl wearing a beige shirt with a black and white pattern. She is also wearing black tights or leggings.

"Anyone with information about their whereabouts, recent activities, or travel plans should call 911, or investigators at 604-717-0600," Visintin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.