2 child deaths from influenza recorded in B.C., as province sees rise in infections

Two children have died from influenza in B.C. in the past two weeks, as the province sees an uptick in infections among kids.

A bulletin from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, issued Friday, says influenza activity is now at the highest level since the beginning of respiratory virus season and the agency is reminding British Columbians of the risks and stressing the importance of immunization.

"Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by the loss of a loved one," a spokesperson said. "Early findings indicate the two children experienced secondary bacterial infections contributing to severe illness which can be a complication of influenza."

The BCCDC did not provide the ages of the children who died, only saying they were under 19.

Vaccination is "particularly important" for kids deemed to be at high risk of serious illness which includes infants and toddlers, kids with chronic medical conditions, and children who are "very overweight," the agency says, adding that this year's vaccine appears to be "well-matched" to the viruses currently circulating.

Parents and caregivers of kids at the highest risk are encouraged to talk to their care providers about access to the anti-viral drug Tamiflu, the BC CDC says.

Prevention measures such as staying home when sick, wearing a mask indoors, washing hands regularly and refraining from touching one's face are also recommended to reduce the spread of infection.

In addition to an uptick in flu activity, the province is also seeing more cases of RSV and invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infections.

Although the BC CDC stresses that serious illness is rare, parents and caregivers are urged to seek immediate medical attention for babies under three months old who develop a fever and kids of any age who experience difficulty breathing.