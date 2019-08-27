

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





At least one person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash sent an SUV rolling into an Esso gas sign in Vancouver Monday night.

The crash happened at Rupert Street and Grandview Highway at 9:30 p.m. between a Mercedes Benz SUV and a Honda sedan. At least one person was treated by first responders on scene and was taken away in an awaiting ambulance.

Rupert Street and Grandview Highway eastbound were closed as Vancouver police collision investigators were on scene for a few hours taking photographs and measurements at the crash scene.

It is unknown how many people were taken to hospital as a result of this crash. It is also unknown how the collision happened. Vancouver police haven’t commented on this incident.

The cars have since been towed away and the streets have been re-opened.