2 boys missing after 'unscheduled visit' with parent, Kamloops RCMP say

Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help locating two missing children who they believe are in the company of a non-custodial parent and her partner.

Kamloops RCMP believe William and Mark Mochrie – ages 11 and 13, respectively – were picked up by Kristen Mochrie on July 8 for "an unscheduled visit," the detachment said in a news release Wednesday.

The boys have not been heard from since that date, and are believed to be travelling with Kristen Mochrie and her partner Cory Battilana.

"Their whereabouts are currently unknown," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, spokesperson for Kamloops RCMP, in the release.

"Police and family are concerned for the wellbeing of the boys, who are considered missing at this time."

Mounties listed several potential destinations where the quartet may be headed, including Barriere, 100 Mile House, Lillooet and Edmonton.

The group is believed to be travelling in one of two vehicles, either a 1997 red two-door Honda Civic with B.C. licence plate LR520R or a 2017 blue five-door Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. licence plate KE920K.

Police describe William Mochrie as an 11-year-old boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 4'7" and weighs 71 pounds.

His brother Mark Mochrie is 13 and also has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 141 pounds, police said.

Kristen Mochrie may also go by Warawa, according to police, who describe her as a 37-year-old woman with brown hair and green eyes. She stands 5'2" and weighs 170 pounds.

Battilana is described as a 38-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'8" and weighs 163 pounds.

Police provided photos of all four individuals with their news release. In his photo, Battilana has a large tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information that may help locate the missing boys is asked to call their local police, Kamloops RCMP said.