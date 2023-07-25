2 boaters missing after storm rolls through Okanagan

A search effort has been launched for two boaters who went missing on lakes in the Okanagan Monday night after a storm blew through the area.

The first man was reported missing around 11 p.m., according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. He was kayaking with a group on Kalamalka Lake when the storm came in.

“After encountering rough conditions, the group was able to land on the west side of the lake,” police said.

But the man left the group and attempted to paddle back across the lake to Kalamalka beach. He was not seen again.

Police said the man’s kayak has been found, but he remains missing after an initial search by Vernon Search and Rescue.

At around 11:15 p.m., police said a second man was reported missing after a commercial fishing vessel capsized on Okanagan Lake near Ellison Provincial Park.

A boat was fishing in the area and towing a smaller vessel behind it, according to police.

High waves and strong winds knocked the smaller vessel over, and the man operating it did not resurface, RCMP said.

Vernon Search and Rescue and a police boat searched the area, but the man has not been found, according to Mounties.

Concurrent searches are now underway on the two lakes, police said.

“These are both terribly unfortunate events and our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time as we continue our search for their loved ones,” Const. Chris Terleski of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

According to Castanet, the storm that blew through the Okanagan Valley Monday night knocked down trees in Kelowna and pushed boats off their moorings.

Robert Wittmer of Okanagan Parasailing told Castanet that multiple boats rolled on to their sides, a float plane broke lose and jet skis floated away.

"We had rollers coming in behind us, probably five to six feet high, crashing on this deck we are standing on,” he said. “You could have surfed in here, like it was crazy! I’ve never seen anything like it.”