BC Ferries had to cancel sailings on another long weekend, again due to mechanical problems.

There was an issue with the right-angle drive unit on the Salish Raven, which operates between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands. The part is used to help position vessels in their berths.

The 6:55 p.m. ferry departing Long Harbour and the 7:55 p.m. departing Sturdies Bay were both cancelled as a result.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," BC Ferries posted online.

"We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available."

The Thanksgiving weekend cancellations are not the service's first in recent months.

One vessel was out of service over the Canada Day long weekend, and four sailings were cancelled the Friday before Labour Day when crew members were injured when a ship's davit failed.

BC Ferries also had to pull a vessel from service in mid-July due to mechanical issues.