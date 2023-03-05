2 B.C. nurses disciplined for sexual harassment

Two nurses in B.C. have been suspended due to workplace sexual harassment, according to public notices from the professional regulator.

The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives published summaries of consent agreements between its inquiry committee and two registered nurses on March 1.

In the first case, Nwachukwu Enuma, from Williams Lake was suspended for three months for "inappropriate conduct" that occurred in January of 2022, the agreement summary says.

"(It) included making comments with sexual content and unwanted touching," the notice continues, adding that "there were no concerns about patient communication or care raised."

In addition to the suspension, Enuma has agreed to undergo "remedial education" on workplace ethics and harassment.

In the second case, Matthew Danchak, from Kamloops was suspended for one month due to "conduct issues" that arose in March of 2022.

"He sexually harassed a student nurse under his supervision," the consent agreement says. In addition to the suspension, he will also be prohibited from supervising students or new staff for six months. Completion of a course titled "Sensitivity Training: Sexual Harassment in the Workplace" is also required.