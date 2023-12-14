2 B.C. men charged with converting airsoft guns into working firearms, police say

Investigators from B.C.'s anti-gang police unit say two men from Metro Vancouver are facing several firearms-related charges for allegedly manufacturing guns.

In a news release Wednesday, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said they opened an investigation into the alleged manufacturing and trafficking of privately made firearms in December 2021.

"The investigation progressed and search warrants were conducted on Feb. 18 and April 2, 2022, on residences in Langley in Surrey," the CFSEU-BC said in the release.

During those search warrants, investigators seized the following items:

Three airsoft converted pistols to .22 calibre firearms. Two had silencers attached;

Multiple magazines;

Multiple GSG 1911 slides (used to convert airsoft guns into functioning firearms);

Ammunition;

15 suppressors;

Other items consistent with a firearms manufacturing lab.

On Dec. 8, 2023, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved more than a dozen charges against two men.

Langley resident Justin Michael Bos, 38, has been charged with the following:

One count of firearms manufacturing;

One count of possession of a prohibited device;

One count of importation of a prohibited device;

Two counts of possession of a restricted firearm: an improvised semi-automatic pistol;

One count of possession of a prohibited device: a device designed to muffle sound;

One count of possession of a loaded firearm.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew McKenzie Whitty of Delta has been charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of a restricted firearm: an improvised semi-automatic pistol;

One count of possession of a prohibited device: a device designed to muffle sound;

Two counts of possession of a restricted firearm;

One count of possession of a loaded firearm.

Investigators said Whitty has since been released, while Bos remains in custody pending a future court date.

"The Crime Gun Intelligence and Investigations Group of CFSEU-BC links firearm intelligence, analysis and enforcement efforts toward results like this," said Insp. Joey Hussey, in the news release. "Privately made firearms represent a growing trend in British Columbia and internationally by which criminals attempt to obtain firearms and to profit from firearms sales. CFSEUBC is working closely with its partners across the province to investigate and disrupt the people and groups who may seek to illegally make and sell firearms."