2 B.C. blazes set to lose 'wildfire of note' status, but 3 remain

VANCOUVER -

The BC Wildfire Service says two of the five blazes classified as “wildfires of note” in the province will have their status rescinded today.

It says the Briggs Creek wildfire, located about 11.5 kilometres west of Kaslo, and the Mount Docking fire, 27 kilometres east of the village of Radium Hot Springs, are being removed from the bulletin.

The service classifies wildfires of note as those that are “highly visible or which pose a potential threat to public safety.”

It says the fires no longer meet this description due to reduced fire behaviour and activity that it attributes to weather conditions and efforts by firefighting staff over the last few days.

The downgrading of the fires comes as Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Whistler, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island.

The weather office says a “ridge of high pressure and a warmer air mass” is causing the heat, but cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow and into the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.