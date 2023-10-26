2 arrested in connection to Kelowna teen's death

Two people have been arrested in connection to a Kelowna homicide investigation into the death of a 15-year-old, according to authorities.

Mounties issued a statement confirming the arrests Wednesday, but offered few details other than saying the pair has been released and that no charges have yet been recommended or approved.

“Investigators with our Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are still collecting and processing vital pieces of evidence,” Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a news release.

“This is a sensitive homicide investigation. These investigations are lengthy and it is imperative they are done thoroughly. Kelowna RCMP investigators are grateful for the support and cooperation of the victim’s family and numerous witnesses who have assisted officers with this investigation."

Family have identified the victim as Tristan Seeger. He was struck by an SUV in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon, leaving him critically wounded.

His mother, Paule Seeger, said staff at Kelowna General Hospital spent 16 hours working tirelessly to save her son's life before he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

In a news release, the detachment said Seeger's death followed another incident in Rutland in which "a number of people" were bear-sprayed by a group of youths.

The RCMP has suggested the incidents may have been linked, but have not said how. Wednesday's news release said more information about the case may be when it is available and if it is deemed "appropriate.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is urged to call 250-762-3300.