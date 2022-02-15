2 arrested for stealing gas from trucks in industrial park: RCMP

Mounties in Langley say two people were arrested late last week after they allegedly siphoned gas from trucks in an industrial park.

Officers said they were called at about 3 a.m. Friday by an alarm company that said a man and a woman were stealing gas from vehicles parked in the Gloucester Industrial Park on 56 Avenue. The company said the pair was associated with a white pickup truck.

When Mounties got to the industrial park, a driver of the truck appeared to be fleeing "at a high rate of speed" and crashed with a police vehicle on its way out.

The driver left the scene, and the truck was found abandoned nearby. Mounties said the vehicle had been reported stolen from Kamloops.

Mounties said they used police dogs to locate two suspects. One, a 29-year-old woman from Surrey, was released while the investigation continues. The other, a 44-year-old man from Langley, was breaching curfew conditions and has been held in custody.

Charges are still being considered, police said.