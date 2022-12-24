2 arrested for allegedly stealing 6 packages from 3 Burnaby homes in 42 minutes

Police in Burnaby say they plan to recommend "numerous charges" against a man and a woman they arrested earlier this week for alleged package thefts.

Investigators from Burnaby RCMP's Prolific Offender Suppression Team executed a search warrant at a home in New Westminster on Wednesday, according to a news release.

During their search, officers found several stolen items, including packages and mail, police said, adding that the man and the woman were present during the search and were arrested.

The investigation began after a series of thefts on Dec. 6, Mounties said. On that date, six packages were stolen from three separate homes over a 42-minute span, according to police.

“These types of thefts can be extremely frustrating for victims," said Cpl. Laura Hirst, in the release.

"The officers who were involved with this investigation are now making every effort to return the stolen packages to their rightful owners, just in time for the holidays."

Police did not name the suspects, saying their investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid.