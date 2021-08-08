VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster have arrested two people after a stabbing at a downtown strip club.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at Paramount Gentleman's Club, according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Video from the scene shows a significant amount of what appears to be blood on the sidewalk outside the club.

The suspects were located "a short distance away" and were arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar, in the news release.

“There may be additional witnesses to this assault that have yet to speak to police, and we are encouraging those people to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to call investigators at 604-529-2430, police said.