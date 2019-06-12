Police confirm two males have been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a TransLink community shuttle bus in North Burnaby Tuesday evening.

It’s unclear what may have led up to the incident, but the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on a busy stretch of Hastings Street near Carleton Avenue.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after being struck by the shuttle.

RCMP Cpl. Brett Cunningham told CTV News that the Burnaby detachment's Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

Officers on scene overnight could be seen taking photos of the area and examining the bus. Personal belongings lay on the sidewalk not far from the damaged shuttle.

Around midnight, officers put a tarp over the front of the bus, which appeared to have been damaged during the crash.

Two eastbound lanes of Hastings Street remained closed during Wednesday morning’s rush with yellow tape still surrounding the scene more than 12 hours after the crash.

Burnaby RCMP has not said how the two males who were arrested may have been connected to the crash, but the detachment is expected to provide an update Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.

The @BurnabyRCMP serious crimes unit has been called in. Investigators have been here overnight taking evidence and photos at the scene. The shuttle was covered with a tarp early this morning. Pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Details on @CTVMorningLive pic.twitter.com/h65NMjxQoU — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 12, 2019