2 arrested after man stabbed to death in Abbotsford apartment

One man is dead and two suspects are in custody after a fatal stabbing in an Abbotsford, B.C., apartment Thursday afternoon.

Abbotsford police found the victim critically injured after being called to a home in the 1900 block of McCallum Road at around 5:47 p.m. He died despite the efforts of first responders to save his life, authorities said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the incident does not appear to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, but did not provide any further details on what led up to the stabbing.

"We're working on establishing a motive for this sad incident," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a statement.

In a news release, IHIT said the stabbing appears to be an "isolated incident between people known to each other," and that there's no further risk to the public.

The victim has been identified, but authorities said they are not releasing his name yet out of respect for his family.

The Abbotsford Police Department previously confirmed one suspect is a 46-year-old man.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the stabbing to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.