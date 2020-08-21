VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened in the city's Garrison neighbourhood Thursday. They say the incidents may be related.

The first robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Vedder Rotary Trail near Petawawa and Korea roads, according to a news release from Chilliwack RCMP.

Police say the suspect approached the female victim while brandishing a firearm. They did not say what, if anything, the suspect is alleged to have taken from her.

A significant number of officers, including members of the Lower Mainland's Emergency Response Team, as well as police dogs and RCMP Air Services, responded to the scene, but were unable to locate the suspect, police say.

They describe the suspect in this first incident as an Indigenous man in his early 20s, who was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a black face mask.

Police say the second robbery happened a few hours later, at around 2:30 p.m. This incident occurred at the Webster Landing Skate Park, where police say a suspect approached a 13-year-old boy, took out what appeared to be a gun and demanded the boy's bicycle.

The suspect fled the scene on the stolen bike before officers arrived, police say. They say the suspect in this incident was wearing jeans and had his face covered.

Police did not say whether they believe the same suspect was responsible for both robberies, but they did say they believe the two incidents may be related. They also noted that they're unable to say for certain whether the gun involved was real or a replica. Officers treat all firearms-related calls as though the weapon involved is real, until they are able to confirm otherwise, police said.

Mounties describe the stolen bike as a green "Sunday" bicycle with black handlebars and foot pegs. They're asking anyone with information about the incidents to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.