VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in two separate alleged sexual assaults that happened earlier this month.

In the first, police say a woman was approached by a man on Oct. 16 near Main Street and 41st Avenue. The man allegedly groped her.

The same thing then happened to another victim a few days later on Oct. 19. Police believe it was the same suspect involved in both incidents and say the suspect ran away before officers arrived.

"In both cases the woman were able to get to a place of safety and call police," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"Thankfully, these women were not physically injured but the emotional and mental distress they have to endure is concerning."

Police describe the suspect as 5'5" to 5'7" with an average build.

Investigators released a doorbell video of a person they believe is the suspect.

In the video he is seen walking down the street with blue jeans, a grey hoodie, and black shoes.

In the other incident, police say the suspect was wearing a royal blue Umbro jacket.

"Investigators are looking to identify this male or anyone who may have information about this incident," Visintin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-0604. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.