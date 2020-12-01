VANCOUVER -- Emergency crews in Vancouver were called to a fire above a commercial building Monday night that turned deadly.

The fire happened in an apartment over a storefront on Kingsway near Gladstone Street, just after 9 p.m.

Some police officers were in a restaurant across the street when the blaze broke out, and were able to respond quickly.

In the end, about 50 firefighters were called to the scene.

"They pulled out one male with smoke inhalations and the found one deceased male inside," said Richard Craven, assistant fire chief.

As of Monday night, the cause of the fire was still unknown, but investigators were brought in.

It's believed there were only two residents in the unit.