VANCOUVER -- Two people were airlifted to hospital in critical condition and two more were transported by ground ambulances after a serious crash on the Coquihalla Highway Saturday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver the call for the single-vehicle rollover crash came in at 8:32 a.m.

The ambulance service dispatched two air ambulances and four ground ambulances to the scene.

While the two people transported by helicopter from the scene were in critical condition, those transported by ambulance were in stable condition, according to EHS.

DriveBC first tweeted reports of the incident just after 9:30 a.m., and soon confirmed that a crash had closed Highway 5's southbound lanes for more than 106 kilometres.

The closure is in effect from one kilometre south of Merritt to one kilometre north of Hope, according to DriveBC, which is advising motorists to take Highway 5A to Highway 3 as a detour.

While the Coquihalla's northbound lanes remain open, DriveBC says major delays are expected in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates